El Cajon Business Grant Program

**Please read all information on this page prior to beginning the Business Grant Application**

In May 2020, the County of San Diego Board of Supervisors voted to allocate a portion of CARES Act funds to the 17 cities within San Diego County that did not receive a direct allocation from the Federal Government. Additionally, in June, the Governor and the Legislature of the State of California approved additional CARES Act funding to cities across the State. Using these funds, the City of El Cajon has designated a combined total of $2.45 million to a Business Grant Program, designed to provide financial assistance to businesses physically located within the City which have experienced extreme economic hardship as a result of COVID-19.

While most businesses in the City may apply, a large portion of the funds will be directed to those which were classified as non-essential and forced to close as a result of the public health order on March 19, 2020.

Business Grant Allocation Apportionment Percent of Total Funds Max Award Non-essential Businesses - Businesses which were forced to close because of State or County public health orders. $1,717,768 70% $30,000 Essential Business - Businesses which remained open throughout the pandemic, but experienced more than 50% drop in sales. $490,791

20% $15,000 Restaurants $245,395 10% $10,000 Total: $2,453,954 100%

QUALIFICATIONS

Business must be physically located within the City of El Cajon and possess a City-issued business license (with an effective date of 3/19/20 or earlier)

Owner must reside within San Diego County

Business must have between 2-25 employees, prior to 3/19/20. (Business owner +1 employee is eligible)

Must not be in violation of any in violation of any zoning, building, or code violations as of 3/19/20

Funds are subject to the Federal Government's Coronavirus Relief Fund grant requirements, which mandate that all expenses be related to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19. Funds may be used for the following:

Rehire employees

Cover overdue rent or utility bills

Pay debt service

Cover business costs related to conforming business to new public health requirements

Other business-related expenses

All funds must be spent no later than September 1, 2020

As a condition, grantee commits to sending a letter to the City of El Cajon attesting how funds were used which is due no later than September 15, 2020. Further, if a business receives funding and permanently closes prior to December 31, 2020, business owner shall reimburse the grant in full to the City of El Cajon no later than 30 days after the business closes.

KEY DATES

Friday, July 31, 2020 - Application deadline

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 - Funds must be spent

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - Attestation letter due to City

APPLICATION

IMPORTANT: In addition to the completed application, a minimum of 5 attachments are required for your business to be considered:

Copy of current driver or other residency ID Legal documents reflecting you have authority to sign on behalf of your business Copy of business license issued by the City of El Cajon Business structure documents W-9 IRS form (available at http://w9form-online.com)

Additional attachments may include those needed to provide descriptions or detailed responses to questions where more space is needed.

Please submit completed application (with the minimum 5 attachments) to CARESgrant@cityofelcajon.us.

CLICK HERE TO BEGIN APPLICATION

Application Deadline - Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:30pm